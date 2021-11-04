Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length, around middle and leg. Mahmudullah shuffles inside and flicks it to square leg for a run. Bangladesh are 58/5 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads. Hossain flicks it to deep square leg for a single this time.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Length and on off. Hossain slaps it through cover. The batters take two before the fielder cuts it out in the deep.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, on middle and leg. Hossain gets low and leaves it alone.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off. Hossain blocks it out awkwardly.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on the bodyline. Hossain looks to tuck it to the leg side. The ball takes the outside edge and balloons in front of him.
Pat Cummins is back on. He is the only bowler not to take a wicket so far.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, around middle. Mahmudullah dances down the track and defends it out with the help of his pads. Wade and Zampa appeal but the umpire is unmoved. 7 runs coming off this over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Mahmudullah taps it to point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss, around middle. Shamim Hossain punches it towards long on for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Hossain blocks it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Hossain is in his groove now. Tossed up, full and on off. Hossain gets on his knees and smokes it over the square leg fence. Also, with this maximum 50 is up for Bangladesh.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Hossain stays back and blocks it out.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO RUNS! OVERTHROW! Full ball, outside off. Mahmudullah drives it to wide of deep cover for a run. Stoinis there runs to his right, collects the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. He scores a direct hit and the ball ricochets behind. The batters take one more.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker again from Starc, around middle. Mahmudullah squeezes it out to mid-wicket.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Starc bangs it into the deck, outside off. Shamim Hossain hangs back and guides it to third man for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Overpitched ball, around off. Shamim Hossain drives it to mid on.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Starc misses his yorker this time and hurls a full ball, outside off. Shamim Hossain gets low and lofts it over mid on to collect a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Shamim Hossain digs it out watchfully.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Starc errs in his line yet again and sprays it down leg. Shamim Hossain misses his whip. Wide called by the umpire.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Starc starts with a wayward delivery, way down leg. Shamim Hossain lets it be. Wided!
Mitchell Starc (2-0-11-1) is back on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Another googly, around off, turning away late. Shamim Hossain waits for the turn and then pushes it past covers for one. Just 5 runs and a wicket off the over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, darted on the pads. Mahmudullah rocks back and tucks it behind square on the leg side for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Shamim Hossain eases it to long off for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated, around middle. Shamim Hossain sweeps it to wide of deep square leg. Mitchell Starc runs there from deep square leg and puts in a slide to keep it to two.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Shamim Hossain drives it to cover.
Shamim Hossain walks out to bat now.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A dream start for Adam Zampa as he gets rid of Afif Hossain on his very first ball! Zampa hurls a googly, around off. Hossain prods and looks to push it to cover but it takes the outside edge and goes straight to Aaron Finch at first slip who pouches it with ease.
Will we see Adam Zampa come in the attack now? Yup, here he comes.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Length ball, strayed on the pads. Afif Hossain misses his flick and gets hit on the pad. The ball rolls away to fine leg for a leg bye! Bangladesh are 33/4 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Top effort from Marcus Stoinis at backward point! Short of a length, around off. Afif Hossain cuts hard but Stoinis at backward point dives to his left to stop the ball.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Afif Hossain turns it to mid-wicket.
Afif Hossain is the new batter.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mohammad Naim perishes after getting off to a start and Bangladesh are in deep trouble now. Hazlewood bangs it into the deck, around middle. Naim hangs back and looks to pull but it hits the splice of his bat and the ball goes straight to Pat Cummins at mid-wicket who gulps it down.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Mohammad Naim blocks it off the back foot.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Length ball, around off. Mohammad Naim comes forward, presents the full face of the bat and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary.
