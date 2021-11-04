Australia vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The game is set to begin! Both the teams stride out to the middle for their respective national anthems. It will Bangladesh's first, followed by Australia's.
Pat Cummins is down for a chat. Says that the break between the two matches gave them a chance to regroup after the loss to England. Says that the game against England was a tough one and they want to move on from that. Informs that they will look to take quick wickets against Bangladesh. Mentions that the key is to concentrate and repeat how they played against Sri Lanka.
The Bangladeshi skipper, Mahmudullah, says that he would have bowled first but they will look to put a good score now. Adds that it has been a tough tournament for them and they would like to finish on a high. Informs that Mustafizur Rahman is back in for Nasum Ahmed.
Aaron Finch, the skipper of Australia, says they will bowl first. Adds that it looks like a good wicket and if at all there is any moisture on the wicket they would like to exploit it. Informs that they have made one change to their side, Mitchell Marsh comes back for Ashton Agar.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (WK), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman (In for Nasum Ahmed).
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (In for Ashton Agar), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - Aaron Finch and Mahmudullah are out in the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Australia. They have decided to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Michael Atherton is down for the pitch report. He says that there will be no dew as it is a day game. Adds that this was the same pitch that was used for the clash between New Zealand and Scotland, so it should be a good pitch to bat on. Dale Steyn says that the Aussies batters would be happy with this pitch as they look to get a big win here.
Bangladesh came into the competition after beating Australia and New Zealand in T20I series back home. But they soon received a reality check when Scotland got better of them in their first clash. They recovered and got through to the Super 12s but inconsistency has haunted them here. They have also dropped a lot of catches, which is not desirable in this format of the game. Now, they are out of contention to make it to the semi-finals and would want to play fearless cricket. Will Bangla Tigers get their first win of the competition? Stay tuned to find out over the course of this game.
Australia have been quite decent so far in the competition. They got two wins to start things off but the recent beating they took at the hands of England, has been a setback for them. Given how South Africa won their last game against Bangladesh, the Aussies would now be feeling the heat a bit. They would want to win this game by a big margin to not only get 2 points but to also help their NRR. It will be interesting to see if Mitchell Marsh comes back in the side as he missed their last game. Australia had a very poor show with the bat against England and would be desperate to change that here.
Hello and a warm welcome to the clash between Australia and Bangladesh. Before we get into the game, a very Happy Diwali to all our readers. A few months ago, both these teams faced each other in a T20I series in Bangladesh and it was dominated by the hosts. But those were different conditions and Australia did not have many players from the current squad play in that series. Things have changed and the Aussies have had a decent run so far in the T20 World Cup while Bangladesh have been quite poor in the Super 12s. They can only be party spoilers now and would look to spoil the party for the Aussies. Will they be able to? We shall find out.
