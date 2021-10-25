Afghanistan vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On middle. Josh Davey reverse sweeps it through point for a single.
Who comes in next?
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Five-fer for Mujeeb Ur Rahman! What a player!
7.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE RUNS! OVERTHROWS! On middle. Chris Greaves tucks it to the right of the bowler and takes a quick single. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and the ball rolls to the fence as there was no one backing up.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Chris Greaves tries to reverse sweep. He does not middle it and the ball lobs to the left of leg stump.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Now goes for the sweep but finds short fine leg.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Chris Greaves lunges to defend it out.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Chris Greaves shuffles and tucks it to square leg for one more. 151 needed in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pushed to sweeper cover for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Very full, on middle. Watt blocks it out.
Mark Watt is in at number 8.
Scotland have taken the review for an LBW decision. Will it be third time lucky for them? No is the short answer. UltraEdge shows that clearly there's no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the impact is umpire's call and the ball is going onto hit the middle stump. All three LBW decisions have been close and have gone Afghanistan's way.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Of course, Rashid Khan joins the party as well! You just can't keep this guy away from the wickets column. A tossed up ball, full on middle. Michael Leask looks to defend but misses and gets hit plumb on the front pad. An appeal and up goes the finger. Scotland though take the review. Ultra Edge shows no bat. Ball Tracker shows impact was umpire's call but wickets were hitting.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A flighted ball, on middle. Chris Greaves looks to sweep but seems to miss and they take a single as the ball rolls to leg side. Given as a run means there might be some bat on it.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a googly, outside off. Chris Greaves prods to defend and gets an inside edge back on the pads.
Rashid Khan comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Straight attacking the stumps. Leask pushes it back to the bowler. Pheww! That was some Powerplay, Scotland are 37/5.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, worked to square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, just around off. Chris Greaves gets low and looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. The impact was outside off.
Chris Greaves is the new man in.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The pressure is back on Scotland as Mujeeb Ur Rahman has his tail up. He is picking wickets for fun here! Serves another short ball, flatter and on middle. George Munsey backs away and looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it. The ball sneaks through and rattles the stumps. Half of the Scotland team is back in the hut. 155 needed in 87 balls.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Releases some pressure piling up on Scotland! Sees a full ball, on off and Musey slog-sweeps it over square leg for a maximum.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Serves a short ball, angling around leg. George Munsey makes room and looks to cut but misses.
