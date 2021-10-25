Afghanistan vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Serves a flatter ball, on middle. Defended out.
DRINKS! The Afghanistan opening pair of Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai got them off to an absolute flier. Shahzad fell but Zazai still went after the bowlers and now, with him being dismissed at the halfway mark, it's an opportunity for Scotland to make further inroads. The innings is set up for a mouth-watering second half. Also, Najibullah Zadran is the new man in.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Scotland needed that very badly as the dangerous Zazai goes back! Watt who actually is a spinner serves it on 107 clicks and nails his yorker angling on middle. Hazratullah Zazai gets beaten by the pace. He gets an inside edge as he looks to jam it out and the ball ricochets it back on the wooden sticks behind.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Zazai mistimes his hit back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and slanting on middle. Zazai heaves it to deep mid-wicket for another couple.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, on middle. Gurbaz skips down and nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Mark Watt (1-0-2-0) is brought back into the attack.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, pushed to mid-wicket.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe! A short ball, on middle, another slower ball. Hazratullah Zazai is too early on his pull shot and gets a top edge to deep backward square leg. The fielder runs to his right, runs over but does well to stop it. Two runs taken. 12 coming of it.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, slower and on middle. Zazai reads the pace and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, drilled down to long on for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and way outside off. Left alone.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! A length ball, on off, pushed down to wide long off for a brace.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now Gurbaz attacks! A short ball, on middle. Gurbaz attacks as he comes down the pitch, pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and bags himself a boundary.
Josh Davey (1-0-8-0) is back into the attack.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, on middle. Gurbaz defends it out.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off. Gurbaz cuts it to point for a single.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a brace. Good running.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Gurbaz looks to defend it out. The ends up chipping back to the bowler, but it lands just short of Chris Greaves.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Zazai pulls it to mid-wicket for a single. The fielder collects the ball, but does not realise the batters are taking a single, unless he gets a shout from his keeper. In the end, the batter was well inside the crease.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! But this time he connects well. Full and around off. Zazai gets low and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, spinning away. Zazai hangs back and looks to cut it away but misses.
Change. Chris Greaves is into the action.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Gurbaz defends it out watchfully. A great over by Mark Watt just two runs off it.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floated, sliding down leg. Gurbaz looks to flick but misses. Wide called.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Gurbaz tucks it to mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot! Full and on middle. Gurbaz comes forward and defends it back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off. Gurbaz defends it onto the pitch.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Loopy ball, full and on off. Gurbaz pushes it to mid on. The fielder there moves to his left and makes a good stop.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Zazai pushes it to long on for a single.
Spin into the action as Mark Watt rolls his fingers now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full and on the pads. Zazai looks to flick but misses. The ball goes towards square leg off the pads. The batters collect a leg bye. A nice over by Safyaan Sharif. Afghanistan are 55/1, at the end of the Powerplay.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz walks out at number 3.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A good come back by Safyaan Sharif. He draws the first blood. This is the breakthrough they were looking for and what a time to strike. A full-length ball, on off. Shahzad flicks it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket looking to deal in boundaries, but this time he finds the man in the deep. Chris Greaves settles under it in the deep and grabs the catch. Scotland will look to make inroads with the momentum.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Zazai pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on leg. Shahzad makes room and flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on off. Shahzad stays inside the crease and throws his bat at it. The ball goes over point. The batters take two before the fielder cuts it out.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shahzad is racing with his partner it seems. A length ball, outside off. Shahzad looks to chase it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes past the keeper into the boundary at third man. 50 is up for Afghanistan.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Afghanistan are 83/2. The live updates of Afghanistan vs Scotland scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Afghanistan vs Scotland, Afghanistan vs Scotland live score, Afghanistan vs Scotland scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.