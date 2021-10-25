Afghanistan vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Afghanistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Scotland started off on a high as George Munsey reversed everything to the boundary. The skipper, Kyle Coetzer was also positive but it just lasted for three overs. In the fourth over, the skipper fell victim to Mujeeb Ur Rahman and then the next two batters, MacLeod and Berrington followed suit in the same over. Matthew Cross fell in the next over for a duck as well and then, the only batter holding fort, Munsey, was knocked over by Mujeeb Ur Rahman . This was the final nail in the coffin as Rashid Khan came in and sent the lower order packing. After a terrific performance in the previous stage of the tournament, Scotland have put on a seriously disappointing performance in their first Super 12 match.
The Scottish flame didn't burn too long as it was blown out early by Afghanistan and one person in particular, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. This is a thumping victory for Afghanistan and the scenes from the ground show how much this means to them. Scotland have been completely outplayed and outclassed today.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Rashid Khan gets rid of Brad Wheal on a golden duck. Afghanistan have won the game by a huge margin. Floated, full and on off. Wheal looks to defend it out but misses. The ball goes through the gap between the bat and the pad. The ball shatters the stumps behind and it is lights out for Scotland. AFGHANISTAN WIN THE GAME BY 130 RUNS.
Brad Wheal is the last man in for Scotland.
Scotland have taken the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge shows that there is no bat involved and Ball Tracker confirms that the ball is going onto hit the leg stump. Chris Greaves has to depart and Scotland lose the review.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Rashid Khan picks up his third wicket. Scotland are nine down now. This has been a brutal performance by the Afghan spinners. They did not let the batters breathe here. Loopy ball, around leg. Davey looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. He gets rapped on his pads. Khan appeals and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Davey decides to use the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows three reds and Davey has to walk back to the dressing room.
