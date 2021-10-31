Afghanistan will take on Namibia in their third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. After two games, Afghanistan sit in second spot in Group 2 points table with unbeaten Pakistan leading the standings with six points. Afghanistan had lost to Pakistan in their last game with pacer Karim Jannat getting hit for four sixes by Asif Ali in the penultimate over of the match. On the other hand, Namibia who are playing their first-ever T20 World Cup, go into the match on the back of a win over Scotland in their opening clash.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Sunday, October 31.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)