New Zealand are in a spot of bother as they head into the match against Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

New Zealand were off to a terrific start in the tournament. The Kiwis defeated defending champions England comprehensively courtesy of centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in their opening match. They kick-started an unbeaten spree since then, defeating Afghanistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh in the process.

However, three successive defeats to India, Australia and South Africa have put them on the back foot, also jeopardising their chances of reaching the semi-finals. Their defeat to South Africa in the last match by such a huge margin only made things worse and they now face a team who are directly threatening their top-four spot.

Powered by centuries from Quinton de Kock (114 off 116 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (133 off 118 balls), South Africa mounted 357/4 in the first innings. The Kiwis, in response, were bundled out for 167 runs in 35.3 overs, losing the match by 190 runs, their second-biggest defeat in World Cup cricket.

With four wins in seven matches, New Zealand are still the favourites to make it to the semi-finals among these two teams, but a defeat on Saturday could turn things around.

Pakistan picked up their third win of the campaign against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday. After bowling out Bangladesh for 204 runs in the first innings, Fakhar Zaman (81 off 74 balls) and Abdullah Shafique (68 off 69 balls) steered the 1992 champions to a seven-wicket win with 17.3 overs to spare.

Here's how New Zealand might line up for this clash.

Openers: Devon Conway, Will Young

Devon Conway began the tournament with a massive century in the opening match against England but has fallen flat-footed since then. In the last six matches, he hasn't picked up a 50+ score, but with 279 runs at an average of 46.50, he still has impressive numbers in the tournament.

Will Young, has piled up 206 runs in six innings at an average of 34.33 and this tally includes two half-centuries. With Williamson's return looking unlikely and New Zealanders suffering from a few other injury concerns, Young is likely to continue in the XI.

Middle order: Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips

Daryl Mitchell has been one of the top batters at the ICC World Cup 2023. The aggressive middle-order batter brought up his first World Cup century against India in the last match. He now has 346 runs in six innings, which includes one century and two half-centuries. He is also batting at an impressive strike-rate of 105.16.

Tom Latham, the stand-in skipper, registered two timely half-centuries and is a tall presence in their batting line-up alongside Glenn Phillips. Both batters have already accounted for some vital runs in the tournament, making their middle order stronger than before. Phillips is also making vital contributions with the ball, so far registering six wickets in the tournament.

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Rachin Ravindra, on his maiden World Cup appearance, has impressed a lot of fans and critics. He is New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 415 runs in seven innings at an average of 69.16, which also includes two centuries and two fifties. With the ball, he has picked up three wickets as well.

James Neesham and Mitchell Santner's responsibilities with the bat lie in the death overs and so far, neither have been tested in that aspect vociferously. Neesham nearly took the side over the line with his blazing half-century against Australia, while Santner is the Kiwis' leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps to his credit.

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Matt Henry seemed to struggle with a niggle but might return to the starting XI in this clash. Henry is utilising the Indian conditions incredibly well, scalping 11 wickets in seven matches, while the experienced Tim Southee replaced Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI last match. Southee picked up two wickets but conceded 77 runs in his 10 overs.

Trent Boult will continue to be Pakistan's biggest threat. He is one wicket short of 50 World Cup wickets, a feat achieved only by five other cricketers in the past. Boult will join the legendary company of Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc, Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akram and Lasith Malinga if he gets to this mark on Saturday.

New Zealand predicted playing XI

Devon Conway

Will Young

Rachin Ravindra

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham (c&wk)

Glenn Phillips

James Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Matt Henry

Tim Southee

Trent Boult