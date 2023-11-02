England cricket team legend Michael Vaughan criticised the 'lack of respect' for Babar Azam following Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Amid speculations that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf was not answering Babar's calls during the team's disappointing run, a Pakistan news channel shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat from the skipper. The contents of the screenshot showed Babar claiming that he never tried to talk to Ashraf. Vaughan was not happy with alleged leaks and said that any actions like these should reserved for after the World Cup.

"I do not like the lack of respect that Babar is being shown. I think it is a disgrace that these stories are being leaked. The stories that Shaheen Afridi is going to be the captain. Babar Azam is a fantastic player. World class and absolutely fantastic for Pakistan. When you see stories like this about captains during the World Cup, leave it to the end. If at the end of the World Cup you think that he is not the person to take Pakistan cricket forward, no problem. You are allowed to make that decision. But, during the World Cup when the gossip is somewhat coming from your board, I find that very disrespectful," he told Cricbuzz.

After Pakistan's huge win over Bangladesh, Vaughan also took to social media to repeat his views about Babar and emphasised that he is delighted for the Pakistan cricket team captain.

No surprise to me that Pakistan produce a quality display with all the nonsense surrounding the team .. Delighted for the skipper @babarazam258 as he is being treated with no respect by the powers that be .. Pakistan are back at the races .. #CWC2023 #Pakistan — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2023

"No surprise to me that Pakistan produce a quality display with all the nonsense surrounding the team .. Delighted for the skipper babarazam258 as he is being treated with no respect by the powers that be .. Pakistan are back at the races ..," Vaughan posted on X (formerly Twitter).