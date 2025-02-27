Pakistan and Bangladesh's last day in the Champions Trophy 2025 was symbolic of how their campaigns have been so far - zero impact. Their last match, between themselves, was washed out in Rawalpindi on Thursday without even the toss being held. With that result, Pakistan are likely to finish last in the Champions Trophy 2025. Their run-rate is -1.087 - the worst among all competing eight teams in the Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan and Bangladesh were already out of the Champions Trophy 2025 quarter-final race before this match after they lost both their opening games.

Before the show, Wasim Akram was asked if it was a match for pride.

"What pride? I told you not to ask me this question. You play for pride when you have qualification going through your mind. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh will go home after this match. Just play and go home," Akram replied on a chat show.

With just one point in three matches and a run-rate of -1.087 Pakistan became the defending champions with worst-ever show. The Mohammad Rizwan and co. surpassed Australia to register the unwanted record. As defending champions, Australia had finished 2013 edition with one point and net run rate of -0.680.Pakistan too finished the 2025 edition with one point, but their net run rate was -1.087.

The Champions Trophy match between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain. Hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years, Pakistan thus ended their disastrous campaign without registering a single victory. Bangladesh, too, concluded their journey without a win and will go back home with plenty to introspect.

One point will be shared by both teams.

Pakistan has attracted criticism for their forgettable outing in the tournament, which included a six-wicket defeat at the hands of traditional rivals India in Dubai.

This is the second time a match has been called off without a ball being bowled in Rawalpindi, the first being the washout between South Africa and Australia earlier this week.

