Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lost cool after his side's six-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy on Sunday. Virat Kohli slammed his 51st ODI ton as India made a mockery of Pakistan's 242-run target at the Dubai International Stadium. This was India's 17th win over Pakistan in 21 matches at the events organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). While analysing the match, Akram summed up the situation of Pakistan cricket with a hilarious future-teller's story, insisting that they are used to losing to India.

"A man goes to a futurist and asks him to read his hand predict his future. The futurist looks at his hand and tells him 'you are poor'. Similarly, he tells him that 'you'll keep getting poorer'. He then tells him that you'll get used to it (being poor). It's the case with us as well. We are used to (losing to India) as well," Akram said on Sports Central's show 'Dressing Room'.

"We need to take drastic steps. Enough is enough. I don't know about the surgery but we keep on losing in white-ball cricket for the past few years with the same set of players. Now it's time to take bold steps; get young fearless cricketers, as Waqar Younis mentioned, to play in white-ball cricket. Even if you have to make 5-6 big changes, please do it. You back the young players for them for the next six months and start your preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup right now," he added.

"Enough is enough. We have given them chances, made them stars. In the last five matches, the bowlers have picked just 24 wickets at an average of 60. Shocking fact is that Pakistan's bowling average is the second worst among 14 teams who have played ODI cricket this year, including USA and Oman."

After the loss, batter Saud Shakeel said Pakistan must be better in every facet. Shakeel top scored with 62 as Pakistan were dismissed for a below-par 241 in 49.4 overs.

"We did not play well in all three departments and that is why this result has come and we have to accept this," Shakeel told reporters.

"We are losing wickets in bunches and are not building big partnerships," he said.

He added: "When we were batting the pitch played slow. We tried to bat deep but it did not happen.

"I am sure fans will be disappointed, just like we are."