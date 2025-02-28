The Indian cricket team might just get a glimpse into the future in the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, with vice-captain Shubman Gill likely to be given an opportunity to captain the team. With Rohit Sharma not hundred percent from fitness point of view, a report has claimed that the team management could decide to rest the skipper for the team's final Group A game in the Champions Trophy. Since India's progression to the semi-finals is already sealed, the management can afford to rest Rohit for the match.

If Rohit is indeed rested, vice-captain Shubman Gill is expected to lead the team. Gill has been backed by many to become India's captain, maybe even across formats, in the future. The cricketing fraternity, hence, might be able to take a sneak-peak into the future, understanding what sort of leadership skills Gill has.

According to Indian Express, Rohit is still struggling with a hamstring issue, he had sustained during the last match against Pakistan. He even walked off the field in the match, paving the way for Gill to lead the side. However, the Hitman later returned to take the baton in his own hands again.

On Wednesday, however, Rohit didn't hit the nets. He was the only Indian batter to give the training session a miss. The batter didn't even take throwdowns. He was spotted working with India's strength and conditioning coach and physiotherapist indoors, fuelling speculation that all is not well with respect to his hamstring.

If Rohit is rested, a lot of changes in the batting position of the unit could be seen for the New Zealand clash. Rohit's absence could force KL Rahul to open with Shubman Gill at the top. Such a change could see Rishabh Pant being drafted into the team, taking up the finisher's role from Rahul.

However, if Pant takes up the wicket-keeper's role too, Rahul would need to be placed in the outfield despite the fact that he has been keeping wickets since the start of the tournament.