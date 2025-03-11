Rohit Sharma is known to forget his passport, phones, other belongings from time to time, but on Sunday, the India captain forgot the trophy in the media room after attending the post-match press conference. Rohit addressed the media as India defeated New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, indulging in some intriguing topics, including his retirement. But, as the press conference was over, Rohit forgot to take the trophy back with him. A member of the support staff had to pick the trophy and remind Rohit of the prized asset he left behind.

Rohit is known to be forgetful at times. He has often left his passport and phones in the team bus and hotels. But, fans didn't expect him to forget to pick the coveted Champions Trophy he had just won.

The forgetful moment came after Rohit clarified his ODI future. The skipper confirmed that he has no intention of quitting the format anytime soon.

"I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward please don't spread rumours," Rohit said at the post-match press conference after India beat New Zealand by four wickets to clinch the trophy.

He was expectedly quizzed about his future plans and he said that things will remain as it is.

"No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing)," Rohit added.

Rohit said his aggressive approach in the Power Play segment was a decision taken with a specific aim in mind.

The Mumbai man flew off the blocks in the first 10 overs making 49 before eventually getting out for a 83-ball 76.

"I haven't done anything different today as I have been doing in the last 3-4 matches. I know how important it is to make runs in Power Play because we have seen that after 10 overs, it becomes very difficult when the field spreads and spinners come." The nature of the Dubai pitch too played its part in him adopting a quick fire approach to batting.

"It becomes tough also because the pitch is already slow. So, it is very important for you to take chances from the top.

"I pick the bowler and where I can charge him and where I can play the shot. In that, you may not see that many big runs. Today after that 10 overs, I changed my game a bit. I had to play for a long time," he added.

