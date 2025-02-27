The Pakistan cricket team finished its campaign at Champions Trophy 2025 on an embarrassing note. While the side failed to win first two of its matches against New Zealand and India, it shared points with Bangladesh in its final game of the tournament. The eventual result saw Mohammad Rizwan and co. finish at the bottom spot in the Group A table with one point and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.087. The poor performance meant that Pakistan will either end at the 7th or 8th position overall in the event table.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier this month announced a total prize money of $6.9 million for Champions Trophy 2025. It was a 53% increase from the 2017 edition, informed the apex cricket council in a release.

The winner of the eight-team tournament will earn $2.24 million (approx INR 20 crore), as well as the trophy they will lift on 9 March. The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $560,000 each. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000. In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 each for competing in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

Given Pakistan are certain to finish either at 7th or 8th spot, they will receive a total of $265,000 ($140,000+$125,000), which is roughly INR 2.31 crore.

It was a shameful finish for Pakistan, who were not only the defending champions but also the hosts for the tournament. Pakistan became the defending champions with worst-ever finish in the event history. They surpassed Australia's previous record of one point and -0.680 NRR that had come in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"We wanted to do well and perform well in front of our nation. The expectations are very high. We didn't perform well, and it was disappointing for us. You can learn from your mistakes. We have made mistakes in the last few games. Hopefully, we can learn from these," said Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday.

"We are next going to New Zealand, and hopefully we can perform there and the mistakes that we made against New Zealand here in Pakistan, we can learn from that. And we will do better in New Zealand.

Advertisement

"We are all very disappointed. We are all here for the nation. Pakistan is our priority, and the expectation from us is very high. We are upset, and we are accepting that we didn't do well. Hopefully, we will do more hard work and come back."