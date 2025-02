Headshots of Team India stars were unveiled ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Monday. The official Instagram handle of the Indian Cricket Team unveiled the headshots of Indian stars Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami among others, looking battle-ready in their official ICC Champions Trophy jerseys. India's ICC Champions Trophy campaign will kick off with a match against Bangladesh at Dubai on February 20, followed by matches against arch-rivals Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2). As per the hybrid model, India will play all its matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan.

India ki Jersey pe Pakistan likha hua hai Pakistani issi me khush ho rhe hai — Sakshi (@SakhshiSingh) February 17, 2025

Some Peoples Were Speculating That Pakistan's Name will Not be on India's Jersey?

Where are they Now, What's This?

I'm an Indian, Supporting India. But what's the need of establishing wrong narrative and spreading hate?#INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy #ChampionsTrophy2025 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/N3RqgxqSw5 — Unexpected Experts (@UnxpctedExperts) February 18, 2025

India will miss the services of its pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he has been ruled out due to a lower back injury.

Young pacer Harshit Rana has made his way into the team as a replacement.

Also, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been drafted into the squad following fine performances against England in home T20Is.

Bumrah has been missing from on-field action since January. His last appearance was in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney.

After bowling 10.1 overs in the first innings, the A-Lister was visibly in discomfort and went for scans. He was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test. He came out to bat in the second innings but didn't take up his duties with the ball.

On the other hand, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been omitted from the team and placed in non-travelling reserves after being named in main squad initially. This comes after his ODI debut in the three-match series opener against England.

Advertisement

In his ODI debut, the young southpaw failed to deliver with the bat and flopped with a knock of 15(22). In the second ODI, Jaiswal was dropped from the playing XI for Virat Kohli, and Chakaravarthy made his ODI debut. He returned with figures of 1/54 in his 10-over spell.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat

Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.