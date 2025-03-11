Following India's unprecedented Champions Trophy success, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up on BCCI's call of not sending the team to Pakistan for the tournament. India played all of their matches in Dubai under a hybrid model, including Sunday's final against New Zealand which they won by a margin of four wickets. After the final at the Dubai International Stadium, Hardik addressed a question regarding India not travelling to Pakistan for the marquee event. He suggested that he is no one to decide why the team was not allowed to travel to Pakistan.

"I am sure Pakistani people living in Dubai must have enjoyed our performance. The question of why we didn't go is way above my pay grade," Hardik was quoted as saying by Times Now.

Hardik also spoke on the team's victory and his personal journey.

“Bowling will take care of itself. The year was full of learnings and challenges. My mindset has never taught me to run away from challenges. I have always believed that if the challenges are tough, throw some punches.

"If you don't leave the battlefield, then you have a chance,” Pandya said during a mixed zone interaction after India's triumph in Champions Trophy.

Pandya said he has been working behind the doors to eke out optimum performance from himself.

“I have always had confidence in myself that I can do it. And at the same time, the hard work that goes behind the doors, it pays off. I always believe that the way you prepare, you will be able to reflect that in the game, especially,” he added.

The victory in the ICC showpiece also helped Pandya erase the bitter memories of India's defeat to Pakistan in the 2017 edition of which he was also a part of.

“I can say that an incomplete dream is over today. But 8 years is a very long time. A lot of things happened in life in 8 years. But at the same time, winning, and that too for India, is something very, very important for me.

“And this is not a dialogue, but it's a rule of my life. I have always maintained that if Hardik Pandya doesn't do anything, it's fine. But if the team does well, it will be great,” he said.

Hardik will now be seen in action during the upcoming IPL season. He will be leading Mumbai Indians for the second time after last season.

(With PTI Inputs)