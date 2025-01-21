A fresh controversy has emerged from the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai, with India reportedly objecting to 'Pakistan' (the name of the host nation) being printed on the team's jersey. India are set to play their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, though Pakistan remain the official hosts for the tournament. While a hybrid-model was accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's refusal to send its team to Pakistan, the host name of the jersey has triggered a fresh row.

A PCB official, in a conversation with news agency IANS, accused the BCCI of bringing 'politics in cricket' by refusing to have Pakistan's name printed on Team India's jerseys. Earlier, the Indian board had also reportedly refused to send captain Rohit Sharma to Pakistan for the captains' meet, a curtain-raiser event for the Champions Trophy.

"BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey. We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan," the PCB official, on condition of anonymity, told the agency.

The BCCI didn't alter its stance over the refusal to send Team India to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, despite great push by the PCB. In the end, the Pakistan board had to agree to India's terms, though the new agreement would prevent PCB from sending its team to India for ICC events in the future as well.

With the Champions Trophy roughly a month away from its start, fresh controversies continue to make headlines.