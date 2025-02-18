In what comes as a boost for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other stars in the Indian cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly allowed the team members to have their families accompany them during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. The development comes as a big relief to the players as the company of family members was totally denied after the board issued a 10-point diktat, changing certain rules after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, though BCCI has allowed wives and family members of the players to accompany them in Dubai, a firm condition has been put in place. The players will be allowed to have their family members accompany them only for one match. The players can discuss among themselves and put in a request to the BCCI for the same. The board will then make the arrangements.

Earlier, in its diktat, the Board approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours that exceed 45 days, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

For shorter durations like the Champions Trophy, the company of family members weren't originally allowed. But, considering the nature of event, the board allowed each player to have family members' company for one game. It has not yet been revealed for which game the players have decided to get the board's approval.

While issuing the new policy for family members, the BCCI said in a statement that it intends to "ensure professional standards and operational efficiency during tours and series", the policy, which is in possession of PTI, said.

"Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the Board has warned.

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," it added.

India are scheduled to take on Bangladesh in their opening match on February 20. Subsequently, the team will square off against Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 02.