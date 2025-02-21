A funny interaction between cricket presenter Sanjana Ganesan and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz is going viral on social media. During the chat, the duo talked about India's right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is also the husband of Sanjana. "He is very different bowler and very dangerous," said Mehidy in the video. To this, the presenter replied, "He is not coming here." Then Mehidy said, "Yeah, I know. We are very happy." The Bangladesh star then asked about how Bumrah was doing. "He is okay. He is training at the NCA," said Sanjana.

Notably, Bumrah is not a part of India's squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy due to a back injury he suffered during the fifth and final Test in Australia in January this year.

India talisman pacer Bumrah had recently shared a picture of him hitting the gym after being ruled out of the ICC event. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had released a statement to confirm Bumrah's absence from the tournament.

"Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement," BCCI had stated.

In his recent post, Bumrah had taken to Instagram and shared a picture from inside a gym. "Rebuilding" was the caption of the post.

Bumrah has been missing from on-field action since January. His last appearance was in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney.

After bowling 10.1 overs in the first innings, the A-Lister was visibly in discomfort and went for scans. He was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test. He came out to bat in the second innings but didn't take up his duties with the ball.

Talking about Champions Trophy 2025, the eight-team tournament is featuring 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 is being hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in Dubai under a hybrid model.

The biggest match of the ICC tournament between two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will be played on February 23. India will started their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Non Travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube. The three players will travel to Dubai as and when required.

