New Zealand began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in style, beating hosts Pakistan for the third time in 11 days. One of the stars of the show was New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips, who contributed not only with bat, but also in the field. Pakistan's run chase of 321 never got going, with the hosts managing only 22 in the first 10 overs. However, things went from bad to worse then captain Mohammad Rizwan departed for just 3. The reason? Glenn Phillips turning into Superman at point.

Struggling on 3 runs off 13 balls, Rizwan tried to break the shackles with a powerful shot through the off-side. However, Glenn Phillips plucked it out of thin air with a stunning acrobatic one-handed catch.

Widely regarded as one of the best fielders in the world, stunning catches are a routine when it comes to Glenn Phillips. However, this catch holds great value.

The wicket came on the last delivery of the 10th over, leaving Pakistan at 22/2, with 299 to get in 40 overs.

It was a disappointing start to the tournament for Rizwan, who became the first Pakistan captain to lead his nation in a home tournament in nearly three decades.

Earlier, Phillips had starred with the bat as well, providing New Zealand the perfect finish to help them to a healthy total of 320 after 50 overs.

Centuries by opener Will Young (107) and wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham (118) had laid the perfect foundation for New Zealand, before Phillips went berserk in the final 10 overs of the Kiwi innings.

Glenn Phillips smashed 61 off just 39 balls, lacing his innings with three boundaries and four sixes.

Then, Phillips went and grabbed the stunner to cement Pakistan on the back foot. To top it all off, he even bowled nine overs of handy off-spin, proving his utility in every facet of the game.

Pakistan's chase never got going after the poor first 10 overs. With the required run rate rising, Pakistan kept losing wickets trying to go after the bowling. Significant contributions were made by Babar Azam (64), Salman Ali Agha (42) and Khushdil Shah (69), but it wasn't enough.

The defeat leaves Pakistan desperately needing wins in both their remaining Group A games, in order to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan travel to Dubai to take on arch-rivals India, and then face Bangladesh in their final group match in Rawalpindi.