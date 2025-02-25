It was a stunning show from India as the Rohit Sharma-led side completely outplayed Pakistan in their Champions Trophy 2025 encounter in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan batters struggled massively against a disciplined bowling attack and Virat Kohli scored a stunning century to all out guarantee a semi-final spot for India. On the other hand, it was the second defeat in two games for Pakistan and they faced a lot of criticism from both fans as well as experts. Former India star Ajay Jadeja gave a brutal verdict on Pakistan's loss and said that they did not win a single thing in the game except for the toss.

"Of course, I'm very proud of my team but I'm not a happy man today. You want to see a good game, a competitive game. Yes, we want our own countries to win, our own teams to win. But I'm probably disappointed with the game as a whole. There was no match if I am to be honest. Except toss, what did you win? You didn't even win hearts. Yes, you can win and lose games, but even in defeats, there comes a moment where you win hearts, Pakistan couldn't even do that today," Ajay Jadeja said on The DP World Dressing Room Show.

Chasing 242 for victory, Kohli hit a boundary to seal the match with 45 balls to spare and register his 51st ODI ton after an innings which also saw him pass 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket.

Jadeja went on to say that Pakistan had just '4 good balls' while bowling and even added that not the just the match, Pakistan failed to even 'win hearts' with their performance.

"India lost just 4 wickets. Look at the last 4 wickets. For the first wicket, you beat the batter (Shaheen clean bowling Rohit). The second (Shubman Gill) was a ball that spun viciously. The third one (Shreyas Iyer) required an excellent catch. And the fourth (Hardik Pandya) was the only bouncer in the innings. These 4 balls are the only good things that happened to Pakistan. I am sorry I am rubbing it in," Jadeja added before Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said: 'No… it's alright. You've got to rub it in."