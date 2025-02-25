Be it the players, captaincy, coaching staff, selectors over even senior management, the Pakistan cricket team underwent a plethora of changes after their failure at the 2024 T20 World Cup. But, the result still remains the same for Mohammad Rizwan's side, who are all but out of the semi-finals race after a defeat against India in the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match on Sunday. The manner of Pakistan's defeat raises the same old questions of cricketing affairs in the board, but one of the country's greatest cricketers, Wasim Akram, has had enough.

In a post-match analysis, Akram lambasted the Pakistan team, accusing them of playing 'archaic cricket' in times where the speed of the game has increased multi-folds.

"Drastic steps needed. We are playing archaic cricket in white-ball for ages," Wasim Akram said on the show "Dressing Room," after his team's defeat to India in Dubai. "This need to change. Bring fearless cricketers, young blood into the team. If you have to make five-six changes. Please make it.

"You keep losing for next six months. Its fine but start building team for World T20 2026 from now onwards," he added.

Akram highlighted some concerning statistics as he thew Pakistan's bowling unit under the bus for its repeated failures on the international stage.

"Enough is enough. You have made them the stars. In the last five ODIs, Pakistan bowlers have managed to get 24 wickets at an average of 60. That is 60 runs per wicket.

"Our average is even poor than Oman and USA. In 14 teams who are playing ODIs, Pakistan's bowling average is second worst," he said.

Akram didn't even spare the Pakistan Cricket Board, its selection committee or even the head coach, who had promised that his team would 'surprise' India in the Champions Trophy clash.

"Chairman saab pls call captain, selection committee and coach and ask them what kind of selection they have made.

"Khushdil Shah and Salam Agha did they ever looked like taking wickets?

"I am literally shouting for weeks that this squad is not good but chairman said they have assembled the best squad," the legendary fast bowler asserted.

Akram didn't spare even the Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, saying he also need to be blamed for the Champions Trophy debacle.

"A day before the Champions Trophy, they did a meeting for an hour but they came out with the same squad.

"Even captain (Rizwan) is to blame. He is the leader of the ship and if he doesn't know what kind of match-winner he needs. It's getting embarrassing now.

"You should have seen the faces of Pakistan fans who were at the stadium. They left the venue after 15 overs when Pakistan were bowling.