It's tough being Babar Azam at the moment. The batter arguably remains the biggest brand in Pakistan cricket, especially from the batting point of view. But, for a long period of time, results haven't done justice to the talent Babar has. With Babar's underperformance playing a big role in Pakistan's below-par show in the ICC Champions Trophy, the batter has found himself in constant line of fire. Amid such heavy criticism, Babar has received an important piece of advice from Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar pinpointed the flaws in Babar's batting, while also suggesting corrective measures that the Pakistan icon should make in order to restart scoring runs.

"If you ask me about technique, I'll just say one thing to Babar Azam. Right now, his stance is wide," Gavaskar said. "If he reduces the width between his legs (while standing at the crease) then he will get two advantages - He won't be uncomfortable moving front or back. Secondly, when you close the gap, your height increases. You have a better understanding of the bounce, you are more upright and you can tackle the ball better. If he tries to do that, the run-making ability that he had will come back. If he does that, it will not only provide joy to the people of Pakistan but also the entire world."

Gavaskar wants to see Babar return to rich form, not just for Pakistan cricket, but for the global cricketing universe.

"He gives a lot of joy with his cover drive. Even against India, look at the flick shot he hit for a boundary through mid-wicket, what a shot that was. The entire world wants to watch such shots," Gavaskar added.

Earlier, Gavaskar ripped the Pakistan team into shreds, suggesting even India's B team will beat them comfortably.

"I think a B team (from India) certainly (can give Pakistan a run for their money). C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form," Gavaskar said on 'Sports Today'.

Pakistan, hosting an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, were knocked out of the Champions Trophy after New Zealand beat Bangladesh in another Group A match. Pakistan are still winless in the event.

Since winning the Champions Trophy in 2017, Pakistan's cricketing fortunes have declined, with the team finishing fifth in the last two ODI World Cups.

With PTI Inputs