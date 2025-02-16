The countdown for the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy has begun, with the two arch-rivals set to square off on February 23 in Dubai. It might be just another match on paper but the players in both teams know the emotions that run through their veins in this match, the importance it holds for billions of fans on both ends of the border. When Pakistan vice-captain Agha Salman was asked about the importance of the match, he said that beating India in a single match isn't more important that lifting the Champions Trophy.

"I am excited for the Champions Trophy as Pakistan hosting an ICC event is special. Being from Lahore, lifting the trophy in my hometown would be a dream come true for me. The Pakistan team has the potential to win it," Salman said during a chat on PCB Podcast.

"The atmosphere during the India-Pakistan match remains very different. As they say it is the biggest game in the world. But the thing is that is just one game, so winning the Champions Trophy is more important, rather than winning that one game," Salman said.

There are some in the Pakistan cricketing fraternity who value victory against India a bigger achievement than winning ICC events. But, Salman doesn't belong to that school of thought.

"Agar woh jeet jaye aur Champions Trophy na jeetey toh koi faida toh hai nahi. Agar woh, Allah na kare, match haarte bhi hain aur Champions Trophy jeetey, toh mere khyaal se mere liye woh sabse badi cheez hai," he added.

As focus remains on going the distance in the Champions Trophy, Salman also said that he intends to do his best and help his team in beating India too.

Salman further added that he and his team will try to win the India match too, saying, "But we all want to win the India match, and we will try to win it. I will also try to give my best performance against them."