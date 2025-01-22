The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally broken its long silence over Indian cricket team's jersey for the Champions Trophy 2025, after reports claimed that the side won't use the logo of 'Pakistan' - the designated hosts - on its jersey. Generally, the norm is that the official logo of any ICC event will have the host country's name. When Pakistan came to India in 2023 for the 50-over ICC World Cup, Babar Azam and his men duly sported the host country's name on their jerseys as part of the tournament protocol.

The Champions Trophy 2025 was scheduled to be held in Pakistan singularly, but after India's refusal to travel to the country, Rohit Sharma and co's matches were shifted to Dubai.

Media reports suggested that the BCCI isn't keen to have 'Pakistan' written on the team kit as part of the 'host nation regulation', saying that the Indian team will be playing its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. However, the ICC reportedly asked the Indian board that the Indian team is obligated to have 'Pakistan' written on the kit as the nation is the original host for the tournament.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia rejected speculation that the Board had objected to host Pakistan's name on the official jersey for the side. The Indian cricket team will adhere to dress code set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the upcoming Champions Trophy, the top official said. The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 and India will play its share of matches in Dubai after citing security concerns as the reason for refusing to travel to Pakistan.

"BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during Champions Trophy," Saikia told PTI.

"Whatever the other teams will do regarding the logo and dress code, we are going to follow in true letter and spirit," he added.

The last few months have been quite tensed between the BCCI and the PCB, especially after the Indian board refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. In the end, a compromise was reached over the matter, though the BCCI might also have to pay a huge fee for it in the near future when India will host a couple of ICC events.

The apex board also reportedly said that strict action could be taken against the Indian team if the Champions Trophy logo, with the name of the host country Pakistan, isn't found on the players' kit.

As per the ICC norms, teams are supposed to have the name of the hosts written on the jerseys irrespective of the fact where the matches are being held.

With PTI and IANS inputs