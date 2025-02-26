Aakash Chopra has admitted that India have a slight advantage over the other teams, with the Rohit Sharma-led side playing all its matches in Dubai. Since India refused to play in Pakistan, there matches are being hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium under a hybrid model. India have been ruthless in the tournament so far, beating hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh in their first two group games so far, and have entered the semi-finals of the tournament. Chopra feels there is no shame in admitting that India do have an advantage as other teams are navigating through three different venues, apart from playing India in Dubai.

"It's a good question. There is an advantage for sure. There is no shame in admitting the truth. There is a slight problem for the other teams as they are playing in three different venues, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, and they have to come to Dubai at times. India are playing on just one ground. They have understood that pitch very well. We cannot get the pitch prepared, it's not the home team's ground, but we are benefitting. This is not something we can hide. There is no doubt that India have a slight advantage," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also explained the logic behind ICC's decision to put India and Pakistan in the same group.

"There will be riots if FIFA puts Argentina and Brazil in the same group repeatedly. However, the truth is that the ICC puts India and Pakistan in the same group in every ICC tournament. They do that so that there is a guaranteed match because if Pakistan don't reach the latter stages, even if India does, the one game that the broadcasters can monetize a lot won't happen."

"You are deciding commercially who needs to play more against whom, but commercials make the world go round. India-Pakistan are one-sided games but they get sold. Everyone watches and the ticket prices are very high. The whole economy works," he added.

Australia captain Pat Cummins, in an interview with Yahoo Australia, also said that India playing all of their games in Dubai gives them an advantage.

"I think it's good in that the tournament can go on, but obviously, it does give them (India) a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong, and they've got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there," said Cummins.