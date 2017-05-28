Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy Warm-Up Match, India vs New Zealand: Focus On Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be in focus alongside speedster Mohammed Shami when defending champions India take on New Zealand on Sunday in their opening warm-up game ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. After a hectic six weeks of Indian Premier League, the two warm-up games will help the 'Men In Blue' get back into the 50-over groove and the emphasis will be on team combination moving into the tournament-proper. India last played an ODI against England, back in January this year. Since the match doesn't have official status, all 15 members in the squad will get a chance to play. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Warm-Up live cricket score and updates between India vs New Zealand straight from London, England.

All eyes will be on Ashwin as he is coming from a two-month break after the BCCI wanted him to opt out of the IPL in order to recover from fatigue after playing all 13 Tests in a gruelling home season. The warm-up matches will provide Ashwin with much-needed game time as he fights for his place with Ravindra Jadeja in case the team management decides to go with one specialist spinner in the playing XI.

Another bowler who is expected to bowl a few overs is Shami. He has not played 50-over cricket for India since the World Cup semi-final in Sydney, back in 2015. A fit Shami is an asset with his ability to work up brisk pace, swing the ball both ways and hit the blockhole. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah along with Hardik Pandya looking good to make it to the playing XI in India's tournament-opener against Pakistan, Shami would look to make a case for himself.