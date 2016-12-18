Junior Hockey World Cup 2016: India Beat Belgium 2-1 to Clinch Title

The Indian junior hockey team registered an emphatic victory against Belgium and showcased their best skills in the finals beating them by 2-1.

Catch highlights of India vs Belgium final here (News)

19:36 IST: That's it from us. Congratulations to the Indian fans for this emphatic victory by India. Adios!

WORLD CHAMPIONS! A stunning & confident display from the Colts vs Belgium helps them clinch GOLD at the #HJWC2016 on 18 Dec. #INDvBEL pic.twitter.com/mHXqWtm5Yf — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 18, 2016

19:33 IST: Roelant Oltmans, the senior team's head coach also deserves a standing ovation who was with the junior team as a manager

19:32 IST: Superb victory for India. The credit should be given to Harjeet Singh and Co. and also to coach Harendra Singh for turning the fortunes of the country

19:23 IST: India win! Hosts beat Belgium to clinch title

19:20 IST: Penalty Corner for Belgium and they have scored. The final scoreline is 2-1

19:16 IST: India are just four minutes away from creating a history. What a performance by them

19:10 IST: Another Penalty Corner for India. Hits the player which gives another one to the hosts. Saved by the goal-keeper

19:05 IST: It will be interesting to see how India react in the final moments. It's all been India till now

18:59 IST: Harjeet Singh shoots and saved by the goal-keeper. The score remains 2-0

18:58 IST: Penalty Corner! Shoulder charge and the hip charge for the Belgian player. India have a chance to extend their lead.

18:55 IST: Credit to the crowd in Lucknow too. They have come in huge numbers to support their team.

18:52 IST: India look very composed here in the second-half.

18:48 IST: If India win, it will be the second team in Junior World Cup history, after Germany, to have won the title more than once

18:46 IST: The action starts again, second-half begins now

18:40 IST: Half-time! India lead Belgium 2-0. The hosts have clearly shown so far that they are mile ahead of the Belgium and now, it will not be easy for Belgium to make a comeback

18:35 IST: This is Belgium's first appearance in a Junior Hockey World Cup Final and clearly showing they lack experience of the big stage.

18:33 IST: Penalty Corner! Chance for Belgium to score, but they miss it

18:32 IST: The hosts are playing their third finals. India finished runners-up in 1997 and won the tournament in 2001

18:30 IST: India lead Belgium 2-0. Classy performance by India so far

22' GOAL! Simranjeet Singh doubles India's lead with a classy finish from the edge of the circle. Score: IND 2-0 BEL#INDvBEL #HJWC2016 - Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 18, 2016

18:24 IST: GOAL! Simranjeet Singh doubles India's lead with a superb field goal from the edge of the circle.

18:20 IST: Superb display of attacking hockey by India. Coach Harendra Singh on his toes

8' GOAL! Gurjant Singh breaks the deadlock for India with a magnificent reverse hit past the keeper. Score: IND 1-0 BEL#INDvBEL #HJWC2016 pic.twitter.com/cbNLxnLCqB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 18, 2016

18:10 IST: GOAL! Gurjant Singh scores in the eighth minute. Breaks the deadlock for India with a magnificent reverse hit past the keeper.

18:02 IST: It goes waste due to poor trapping

18:00 IST: Penalty Corner! India have got the short-corner. Will they get the early lead?

17:55 IST: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and FIH president Narinder Batra meet and greet the two teams.

17:50 IST: The two teams are on the ground. A great opportunity for India to take the trophy

17:22 IST: Germany thrashed Australia 3-0 to take the third place.

17:20 IST: Argentina beat Spain to earn the 5th place. They won by 2-1

17:18 IST: For the 7th and 8th place match, Netherlands beat England 6-2 to earn the seventh place in the tournament

17:17 IST: In the mean time, we will tell you the scores of the other matches played on the final day

17:16 IST: Hosts India will play Belgium in the summit clash and the match is just 45 minutes away from now.

17:15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog.

A win away from rewriting history after a long gap of 15 years, Indian colts would look to showcase their best and leave nothing to chance when they take on Belgium in the summit showdown.

Reaching the World Cup final for the third time, India had won the trophy in 2001 in Hobart and finished runners-up in 1997.

Besides the momentum that the team is in, they would also rely on the crowd support. The city knows its hockey and 15,000 odd fans will all act as morale boosters for the team.

After a lacklustre performance against Spain in the quarterfinals, Indian colts dished out their best hockey of the tournament against Australia. In the finals, the hosts would aim to raise the bar further.