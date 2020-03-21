 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Hockey

Indian Hockey Teams Focussed On 2020 Olympics Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 21 March 2020 15:20 IST

According to Hockey India, the players and support staff are working hard but taking all the necessary precautions at the SAI facility in Bengaluru.

Indian Hockey Teams Focussed On 2020 Olympics Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian women's hockey team training. (File Pic) © Hockey India/Twitter

The Indian hockey teams, both men and women, are continuing to train hard despite the coronavirus pandemic and have set their eyes on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9. The players and support staff are taking all the necessary precautions at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru. According to Hockey India, the SAI campus is well-equipped for regular practice sessions and no unauthorised persons are allowed to enter the premises.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has not affected our practice sessions. We are continuously washing our hands and our temperatures are being checked regularly. The authorities at our SAI campus are ensuring that we are training in a safe environment. With the backing of SAI and our coaches, we have been training very hard for the Olympics," said Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

Rani Rampal, the Indian women's team captain, said that her team is fortunate to continue to train for the Olympics in a safe environment.

"We are very fortunate to have a facility like the SAI campus here. Everyone is working very hard so that the hockey teams can continue to practice for the Olympics. Our health is being monitored everyday and we are taking all the necessary precautions. The authorities at SAI have helped us to continue to focus on our goal of performing well at the Tokyo Olympics," said Rani.

The men's team is scheduled to play New Zealand while the women's team is slated to face the Netherlands in their first match at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Hockey
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian men's and women's hockey teams training hard for Olympics
  • Players and support staff taking all necessary precautions amid pandemic
  • The players are training at the SAI facility in Bengaluru
Related Articles
Hockey India Annual Awards: Manpreet Singh, Rani Rampal Bag Player Of Year Awards
Hockey India Annual Awards: Manpreet Singh, Rani Rampal Bag Player Of Year Awards
India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh "Hopeful" Of Olympic Medal In Tokyo
India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh "Hopeful" Of Olympic Medal In Tokyo
Indias Lalremsiami Bags "2019 Womens FIH Rising Star Of The Year" Award
India's Lalremsiami Bags "2019 Women's FIH Rising Star Of The Year" Award
Indian Womens Hockey Tour Of China Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
Indian Women's Hockey Tour Of China Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
Navneet Kaur Brace Helps India Women Beat New Zealand 3-0
Navneet Kaur Brace Helps India Women Beat New Zealand 3-0
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.