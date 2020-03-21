 
On Or off?: Who's Saying What Over Status Of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Updated: 21 March 2020 09:32 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with the international sporting calendar, raising doubts about whether the 2020 Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24.

As the deadly coronavirus spreads around the globe, doubts grow over whether the 2020 Olympic Games. © AFP

As the deadly coronavirus spreads around the globe, doubts grow over whether the 2020 Olympic Games, set for Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, will go ahead. Here is a look at who's saying what as the debate becomes even more heated.

"Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four-and-a-half months away from the Games."

-- International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Friday.

"No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes."

-- IOC spokesman Wednesday

"Anything is possible at the moment."

-- World athletics chief Sebastian Coe when asked whether the Games could be postponed to September or October.

"Respectfully requested...that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year to 2021."

-- USA Swimming chief executive Tim Hinchey

"It's (a postponement) not only best from a performance statement for the athletes, but also for what these athletes are going through right now in terms of their mental health."

-- Bob Bowman, the coach who guided swimming great Michael Phelps to 28 Olympic medals -- 23 of them gold.

"The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family's health and public health to train every day? You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in 4 months."

-- Greece's Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi.

"I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity."

-- Hayley Wickenheiser, a Canadian IOC member and a four-time Olympic ice hockey gold medallist.

"We don't have to make a decision. Our games are not next week, or two weeks from now. They're four months from now. So we are affording the IOC the opportunity to gather information and expert advice."

-- United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chairwoman Susanne Lyons.

"Starting to feel a little worried about how the Olympic Games are being treated in respect to the athletes. We keep being told the Olympic Games are happening. Starting to realize it's more important to have the games go on than the athletes be prepared or mentally healthy."

-- US world champion fencer Race Imboden on Twitter.

"It should be postponed under the current situation where athletes are not well prepared."

-- Japanese Olympic Committee executive board member Kaori Yamaguchi, a former Olympic judoka.

Highlights
  • The deadly coronavirus continues to spread around the globe
  • Doubts grow over whether the 2020 Olympic Games will take place
  • Olympic Games 2020 is scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9
