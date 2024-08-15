India hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh revealed that star cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been a source of inspiration for him because of his ability to deliver performances in important moments. The name Hardik took the limelight in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, with nerves of steel, delivered a performance of a lifetime in the final against South Africa. While in the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Hardik Singh, who served as the deputy of Harmanpreet Singh, was a core element in the Indian hockey team's machinery.

Hardik Singh had a hilarious take on the uncanny success the name "Hardik" has enjoyed across different sports fields this year.

When asked about the success both Hardik have enjoyed in their respective sports, the 25-year-old, with a smile on his face, told ANI, "Hardik naam hi achha hai."

Hardik Singh went on to praise Pandya for the spectacular performances that he delivers on the field and said that the cricketer is a source of inspiration for him as well.

"I think Hardik Pandya is doing a really good job for the last 4-5 years. He is doing great. I am doing my job, and he is doing his job. Best of luck to him. I think he is spectacular on the field. I try to be myself, but I take inspiration from him as he stands up in important matches and plays a really important role," Hardik Singh said.

Pandya delivered two crucial overs against the Proteas in Barbados and took crucial scalps to derail South Africa's high-flying chase.

He delivered one of the decisive blows to South Africa by removing hard-hitting Heinrich Klaasen. As the game went right down the wire, in a tense situation, Pandya was handed the ball to bowl the final over and defend 16 runs.

Advertisement

With David Warner on strike, Pandya bowled a low full toss on the first ball. The ball looked destined to sail over the boundary rope, but Suryakumar Yadav came sprinting into the frame out of nowhere to complete the catch.

Following his sensational run at the T20 World Cup, Pandya was crowned as the top T20I all-rounder.

Just like Pandya, Hardik Singh was pivotal for India in their historic bronze medal triumph. His influential performances helped India claim back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.