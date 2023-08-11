A dominant Pakistan walloped China 6-1 to earn a consolation victory in the fifth place play-off encounter in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey tournament in Chennai on Friday. Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Ammad struck a brace each for Pakistan while Abdul Shahid and Abdul Rana scored one apiece. Benhai Chen was the lone goal-scorer for China. Pakistan fielded mostly players, who are set to take part in Junior World Hockey Championship as the senior team prepared for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The Pakistanis practically sealed the game in the opening quarter itself. It all began on an attacking note from both sides.

However, it was in the ninth minute when Pakistan earned the opening lead after Ammad managed to tap the ball in from a close range.

In the very next minute, Muhammad Khan successfully converted a penalty corner to double the lead. He quickly tripled the lead in the very next minute in identical fashion, courtesy penalty corner.

It did not take long for the 'Men in Green' to score their fourth in the 15th minute when Shahid fired after he received an assist following a series of passes exchanged between Abdul Rana and Ammad.

After break, China displayed a bit more aggression in terms of attacks and it was in the 35th when Chen pulled one back from a penalty corner.

While the Pakistanis changed their goalkeeper during this quarter, replacing Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan with Akmal Hussain, the Chinese came close to scoring a couple of attempts but eventually missed out.

As things entered into the final quarter, the Chinese continued with their attacking intent. But, in the 52nd, a PC for Pakistan saw Ammad tapping in a looping save from the keeper.

Just three minutes later, Rana fired in the sixth one for the 'Men in Green' in a solo effort, running past a couple of defenders.

The Dragons continued with their intent in the dying minutes of the encounter, but it was already too late for them, as Pakistan completed its cake-walk finish.

