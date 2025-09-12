Golf's biggest star is coming to India. Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy will tee off at the DP World India Championship, a $4 million event to be held at the historic Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19. The tournament, jointly sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, marks a watershed moment for Indian golf. With 24 Indian professionals in the field alongside some of the world's best, the event promises to bring global spotlight to the country's golfing landscape.

Joining McIlroy will be Ryder Cup teammate and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, along with a strong line-up of top European players, many of whom will arrive straight from Ryder Cup duty.

The stakes are high: the winner will take home between $600,000-700,000, making it one of the richest golf events ever staged in India. Importantly, the championship also feeds into the prestigious Race to Dubai, ensuring that the world's eyes will be firmly fixed on New Delhi this October.

For Indian golf fans, it's also a chance to watch homegrown stars compete against the very best. Big names like Yuvraj Sandhu, Udayan Mane, Arjun Prasad and Angad Cheema will look to test their skills on a world-class stage. In preparation, the Delhi Golf Club will close early to get the course championship-ready, with conditions expected to challenge even the finest players.

With global attention, Ryder Cup flavor, and the promise of elite competition, the DP World India Championship is set to be a historic moment in Indian sport.

President PGTI, Kapil Dev, "We welcome DP WORLD event in India. It is validation of India's force as golfing power in the region."