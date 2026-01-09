Hyderabad is set to witness a unique blend of sporting excellence and corporate leadership as the NDTV Golf Pro-Am lands at the Boulder Hills Golf Course and Country Club this Saturday, 10th January 2026. This Hyderabad leg marks a significant stop in the nationwide circuit, following the successful launch of the series at the NDTV World Summit in October 2025. The event is designed to democratise the sport in India, pairing professional golfers from the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) with corporate titans and cultural icons.

The event features an elite roster of dignitaries and special guests from the worlds of sport, politics, and industry. Some of them are:

Mohammad Azharuddin: Former Indian cricket captain and current Minister for Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare, Telangana. He will grace the event as the Chief Guest for the 12:00 PM Tee-Off.

Jupally Krishna Rao: The Telangana Culture Minister will lead the Prize Distribution ceremony at 6:00 PM as one of the Chief Guests.

Corporate Leaders: Key figures such as Suchitra Ella (Co-founder & MD, Bharat Biotech) and Parvathi Reddy Nukalapati (ED, NAR Infra) will be in attendance.

Cultural & Social Icons: Fashion designers Shilpa Reddy and Archana Kochhar, alongside KIMS Hospital Founding Director Dr P. Raghu Ram, add a layer of lifestyle prestige to the competition.

NDTV Golf Pro-Am Hyderabad-Led Schedule:

Time Activity

11:00 AM Registration

11:30 AM Welcome Address by NDTV (Rahul Kanwal) & PGTI (Aman Johl)

12:00 PM Tee-Off (Chief Guest: Mohammad Azharuddin)

5:30 PM Play Ends

6:00 PM Prize Distribution (Chief Guest: Jupally Krishna Rao)

7:00 PM Drinks and Dinner

NDTV Golf Pro-Am: More Than Just Sports

The NDTV Golf Pro-Am is more than just a tournament. It is a platform for high-value networking and community building. As Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, previously noted, the goal is to give golf the same scale and platform in India that cricket enjoys.

"Golf shouldn't be confined to a few, it should be a game that inspires many. Through NDTV Pro-Am, we want to democratise the sport and create the visibility it deserves."

With the scenic Boulder Hills providing the backdrop, the Hyderabad leg will conclude with an exclusive after-party featuring Hyderabad's most influential socialites and decision-makers.