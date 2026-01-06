BMW Group India announced the schedule for the 16th edition of the BMW Golf Cup 2026, marking the return of the country's premier amateur golf tournament. Reinforcing BMW's long-standing association with world-class sport and luxury experiences, the BMW Golf Cup 2026 season features an expanded national footprint, with 19 qualifying tournaments across 13 cities, engaging over 2,200 amateur golfers across India.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President & CEO, BMW Group India said, "The BMW Golf Cup is more than a tournament, it's an expression of our commitment to sporting excellence, community and memorable experiences for our customers and patrons of the sport. In 2026 we are widening the footprint, deepening grassroots engagement and elevating the experience for players and guests alike. We look forward to welcoming new generations of golfers across India to compete, network and celebrate the unifying spirit of the sport."

BMW Golf Cup 2026 will be hosted at spectacular golf courses across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Vadodara, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata and Gurugram. Prestigious brand partnerships with Omega, Etihad, TaylorMade, Ballantine's, and HSBC further adds to excitement.

BMW Golf Cup, one of the world's largest amateur golf tournament series can trace its roots back a quarter of a century to a British-based initiative that ran on its own for five years before going international. The tournament started as the BMW Invitation Tournament in UK. It has now developed into a global series with 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players in up to 40 countries. The best players from each nation qualify for the highlight, the BMW Golf Cup World Final, where the individual titles are contested in three categories.

The BMW Golf Cup 2026 has two categories, A (for handicaps up to 12) and B (for handicaps 13 - 28). The winners of the individual handicap categories qualify for the National Final. The winners in each of the two handicap categories in the National Final qualify to take part in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup.