The second edition of the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship is set to return from March 12-15, 2026, at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad. Jointly staged by Indorama Ventures and the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the event features an enhanced prize purse of USD 300,000 (Rs 2.76 crore). This marks the highest-ever prize money event sanctioned by the DP World PGTI to be held in the state of Gujarat. The title sponsor, Indorama Ventures, is a global sustainable chemical company with manufacturing operations spanning 32 countries across Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

The championship will be contested in a stroke-play format over four rounds of 18 holes each on a par-72 course. A total field of 143 players will compete, with a cut for the top 60 players and ties being made after the first two rounds.

The field features a stellar lineup of Indian professionals, including 2025 DP World PGTI Order of Merit Champion Yuvraj Sandhu, alongside Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Honey Baisoya, and Angad Cheema. Local talent from Ahmedabad is also well-represented by professionals Anshul Patel, Krish Patel, and Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan.

Despite the strong competition, the event has been highly affected by the ongoing Iran-Israel war, which has prevented several players from European countries from reaching the championship. According to officials, 75 top players from different countries were originally expected to participate.

However, due to the tensions and the current war situation, only 12 foreign players from 15 foreign countries have managed to reach the venue for the event. This logistical challenge has shifted the composition of the international presence as the tournament prepares to get underway.

Those international professionals who have arrived include notable names such as Jhared Hack from the USA and Matthias Schwab from Austria. The foreign contingent also features Clement Sordet, Bastien Amat, Maxence Giboudot, and Pierre Pineau from France, as well as Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE), Tiger Christensen (Germany), Vince Van Veen (Netherlands), and Christofer Rahm and Per Langfors from Sweden. Additionally, Cristoph Bleier of Austria is among the prominent international players ready to compete for the title in Ahmedabad this week.

"It will be a great event. Price money has increased. Though the event is affected due to ongoing tension, it will be a great event. India has a great future in golf. We need to build 7 to 8 golf courses per year. For developed Bharat, we need golf development as well," Amandeep Johl said.