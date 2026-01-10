Former India cricket team captain and Telangana's Minister for Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare Mohammad Azharuddin expressed his appreciation for the NDTV Golf Pro-Am on Saturday. The chief guest of the event, Azharuddin stated that sport always helps in bringing people together, and spoke of his excitement at attending the Hyderabad leg of the event. An event designed to democratise golf in India, it features professional golfers from the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) as well as renowned names from the world of corporate leadership.

"It's a very good idea, specially when an event happens with the press - especially with NDTV, they've been there for so long - it's very exciting. I have so many friends here who play golf," said Azharuddin, speaking to NDTV at the event.

Azharuddin remarked that the initiative represented India's sporting culture nicely.

"Very nicely. Everyone comes together. Sports always brings people together. Golf is a game where a lot of people come and play and there are a lot of businesses involved," he said.

"People really enjoy coming and playing in these types of events. Today's Saturday, for them a big day of enjoyment. It's very nice, and I'm very happy that NDTV has taken this kind of an initiative," he added.

Now 62, Azharuddin was a prolific batter during his prime, amassing over 15,000 international runs across Tests and ODIs, and even captaining the country for a significant duration.

NDTV Golf Pro-Am: More Than Just Sports

The NDTV Golf Pro-Am is more than just a tournament. It is a platform for high-value networking and community building. As Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, previously noted, the goal is to give golf the same scale and platform in India that cricket enjoys.

"Golf shouldn't be confined to a few, it should be a game that inspires many. Through NDTV Pro-Am, we want to democratise the sport and create the visibility it deserves."

With the scenic Boulder Hills providing the backdrop, the Hyderabad leg will conclude with an exclusive after-party featuring Hyderabad's most influential socialites and decision-makers.