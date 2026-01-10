Former Indian cricket team skipper and Telangana's Minister for Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare, Mohammad Azharuddin, said that he respects all sports and added that whether it is golf or cricket, sportspersons need hard work as well as skill to thrive. He was present at the Hyderabad leg of the NDTV Golf Pro-Am on Saturday as the Chief Guest and even tried his hand at the sport. An event designed to democratise golf in India, it features professional golfers from the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) as well as renowned names from the world of corporate leadership.

"I respect all sports. In every sport, the people who play it are all professionals. I mean, it is not very easy. I know that they possess a lot of skill. At the same time, you need a lot of hard work too. The skill also has to come out. Because if you just have the skill, maybe you can win one tournament. But then, you cannot keep winning because you need to put the skill into play. That is when it will give you results," Azharuddin said on the sidelines of the event.

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) CEO Amandeep Johl praised Azharuddin for the finesse he showed while putting on Saturday. Johl pointed out that sportspersons already work a lot on their footwork, and that is one of the reasons why people from different sports can excel at golf as well.

"I think it is just their finesse. Like I just showed him. I said it is like a front foot. Footwork has to be good. And he was feeling natural about it. You keep your eye on the ball, work on the footwork, and you are fine. It is not just cricketers. It is about all sportsmen."

The NDTV Golf Pro-Am is more than just a tournament. Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, highlighted the platform provided by the event and said that it is a place where sportspeople from different sports can come together and play golf.

"Golf is the one sport where all sportspeople from all disciplines can play together. People with different handicaps can play together. They can all have fun and feel they did a great job even if they were terrible during the day. They all go back happy."