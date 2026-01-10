The NDTV Golf Pro-Am (Hyderabad Leg) was held at Boulder Hills on Saturday. The Hyderabad leg marked a significant stop in the circuit, after the inaugural leg in Delhi in November 2025. The event featured an elite roster of dignitaries and special guests from the worlds of sport, politics, and industry. Mohammad Azharuddin, former Indian cricket team captain and current Minister for Public Enterprises and Minorities Welfare, was present as the chief guest.

In a thrilling finale at the NDTV PGTI Golf Pro-Am held in Hyderabad, a team of corporate trailblazers stole the spotlight by clinching the top honors in the prestigious tournament

A team comprising Deshant Kaila (MD, McDonald's), Angajit Singh Sandhu (Head of Security, McDonald's), Sumit Bajaj (Partner, Visum Construction), and Mowthika Subramanian (Amateur golfer) emerged as the winners. Their score was 54.5. The 1st runners-up team included Rajiv Verma (Co-founder, Proceum Pvt Ltd), Mohan Tayel (Director, Reevax Pharma Pvt Ltd), Narasimha Raju (MD, Smart Group IT Software & Consulting), and Piyush Chaudhary (CEO, Industrial Marketing Services). Their score was 55.3.

At the NDTV PGTI Golf ProAm in Hyderabad, professional golfers and corporate leaders discuss the significance of the tournament in promoting and strengthening golf in India.



Azharuddin, a celebrated cricketer, also took part in the golf action, and his shots impressed everyone.

"It's a very good idea, especially when an event happens with the press - especially with NDTV, they've been there for so long - it's very exciting. I have so many friends here who play golf," said Azharuddin, speaking to NDTV at the event.

Azharuddin remarked that the initiative represented India's sporting culture well.

"Very nicely. Everyone comes together. Sports always bring people together. Golf is a game where a lot of people come and play, and there are a lot of businesses involved," he said.

"People really enjoy coming and playing in these types of events. Today's Saturday, for them a big day of enjoyment. It's very nice, and I'm very happy that NDTV has taken this kind of initiative," he added.

The third leg of the NDTV Pro-Am Golf will be played in Mumbai on January 23.