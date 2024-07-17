The winner of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon will receive USD 3.1 million in prize money. The Champion Golfer of the Year will pocket the highest amount in The Open's history as it returns to the renowned Ayrshire links for the tenth time. The R&A announced an increase of half a million dollars in the prize purse for the 2024 Open to be played from July 18 to 21. The prize purse will now be USD 17 million, a USD 500,000 increase from 2023.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, "The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open's position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally.

"We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf's future. We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men's professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability.

"We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years' time." Additional prize money will be added if more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds.

Prize money will decrease by USD 125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of USD 37,650.

Non-qualifiers -- those who don't make the cut after two rounds -- will also get money.

The leading 10 and tied professional golfers among those not making the cut will receive USD 12,350 each, and the following 20 professional golfers and ties receive USD 10,300. The remainder and ties get USD 8,750.

