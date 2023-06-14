Canada's Nick Taylor created history on Sunday as he thrashed England's Tommy Fleetwood and clinched the Canadian Open title. He became the first Canadian golfer since 1954 to achieve this feat. Taylor ended the 69-year drought for Canadians at their championship after a tension-packed extra session with a dramatic putt on the par-5 18th hole at Oakdale for his third career US PGA Tour title. However, the winning celebration soon turned into a laugh-riot after the security mistook golfer Adam Hadwin as a fan and tackled him down on the ground.

In a video doing rounds on the social media, Hadwin was seen popping a champagne to celebrate Taylor's victory when a security in-charge came and pinned him to the ground. Later, other security members came and joined but they realised their folly and helped him in getting up.

Taking to Twitter, Hadwin's wfe Jessica revealed that her husband even apologised to the security after getting up. "Sorry to leave y'all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I'm thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled," tweeted Jessica.

Sorry to leave y'all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I'm thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled. — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 12, 2023

Taylor was in tears as spectators raced out of the grandstands and onto the green to celebrate the victory after he had fired a six-under par 66 to match Fleetwood on 17-under 271 for 72 holes.

After each man birdied the 18th to open the playoff, parred it on the second extra hole and parred the par-3 ninth, the playoff returned to 18 for the emotion-packed finish.

World number 23 Fleetwood found a fairway bunker and blasted out short of the green while 69th-ranked Taylor was on the green but 72 feet from the hole.

Fleetwood dropped his approach 12 feet from the hole and Taylor then rolled in the longest putt of his PGA career to become the first Canadian to be a Canadian Open champion since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

