Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Golf

Former Pro Golfer Doug Sanders Dies Aged 86

Updated: 13 April 2020 08:37 IST

Known as the "Peacock of the Fairways," Doug Sanders was one of the most colourful personalities on the PGA Tour, capturing 20 titles including the 1956 Canadian Open.

Former Pro Golfer Doug Sanders Dies Aged 86
Doug Sanders has died of natural causes. He was 86. © PGA Tour/Twitter

Doug Sanders, who missed one of the most heartbreaking potential winning putts in British Open history, has died of natural causes. He was 86. Known as the "Peacock of the Fairways," Sanders was one of the most colourful personalities on the PGA Tour, capturing 20 titles including the 1956 Canadian Open. He had four runner-up finishes in majors with the 1970 Open Championship engrained in most golf fans minds. When he reached the final green, he needed a three-foot putt to beat Jack Nicklaus. But he missed, sending the tournament to an 18-hole playoff the next day where Nicklaus made a putt on the final hole to beat him.

"I missed a 30-inch putt on the last green that would have won the 1970 British Open. It's all anybody wants to talk about," Sanders said.   

"I won 20 times on the PGA Tour, and if you gave me one birdie, four pars and a bogey wherever I could put them, I'd have five majors.

"But it's that putt (at St. Andrews) that everybody remembers. What can I say? It's what I remember most, too."

Sanders likewise finished a stroke behind Bob Rosburg in the 1959 PGA Championship at Minneapolis Golf Club; a stroke back of Gene Littler at the 1961 US Open at Oakland Hills, and one short of Nicklaus in the 1966 Open at Muirfield.

He also had the third-round lead at the 1960 PGA Championship but finished two back of winner Jay Herbert.

Esquire magazine once chose Sanders as one of America's "Ten Best Dressed Jocks."

He liked to say the two most frequent questions on tour were, "What did Arnold Palmer shoot?" and "What's Doug Sanders wearing?"

The Cedartown, Georgia native bragged that he owned over 300 pairs of shoes. "Clothes make the man," Sanders said.

Sanders also played in 218 events on the senior Champions Tour and hosted his own tournament, the Doug Sanders Celebrity Classic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Golf
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Doug Sanders has died of natural causes. He was 86.
  • Doug Sanders was known as the "Peacock of the Fairways
  • Sanders captured 20 titles including the 1956 Canadian Open
Related Articles
Coronavirus: With Golf In Limbo, Migrant Caddies Left In The Lurch
Coronavirus: With Golf In Limbo, Migrant Caddies Left In The Lurch
US PGA Tour Reportedly Exploring Possibility Of Return Without Fans
US PGA Tour Reportedly Exploring Possibility Of Return Without Fans
Coronavirus: British Open Cancelled For First Time Since World War II
Coronavirus: British Open Cancelled For First Time Since World War II
Coronavirus: Foam In Hole And Toilet Paper For Prizes, US Golfers Play On
Coronavirus: Foam In Hole And Toilet Paper For Prizes, US Golfers Play On
US PGA Championship Called Off Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
US PGA Championship Called Off Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.