DLF Golf and Country Club has been awarded the coveted title of India's Best Golf Club at the 10th Annual World Golf Awards held in Abu Dhabi recently. World Golf Awards is a leading authority that honors excellence in golf tourism, golf destinations, and world-class golf courses. The accolade, which was a first for DLF Golf and Country Club, was declared following a rigorous voting process where top industry professionals, the media, and golfers participated with the aim of recognizing and rewarding leaders in the field.

Rajesh Jhingon, Chief Executive Officer, DLF Hospitality, said, "We believe that DLF Hospitality has a clear strategic vision, that is, providing exceptional service and delivering extraordinary experiences. The remarkable success of DLF Golf and Country Club, which is a vital part of our estate, confirms that we are on the right trajectory."

In another crowning stroke, the DLF Golf and Country Club has also been voted 145th in the Top 150 Platinum Golf and Country Clubs. This prestigious inclusion propels the Gurgaon-based club into the elite echelon of the top one percent of the private clubs in the world.

The Platinum Clubs of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East 2024-2025 were announced by the Club Leaders Forum (CLF), a prestigious organisation that recognises excellence in global private club leadership, management, and operations. The CLF Advisory Board Voting Panel comprises prominent private club veterans, industry historians, and connoisseurs of private clubs.

Tusch Daroga, Head of DLF Golf and Country Club, said, "We are delighted to have been acknowledged as the finest golf course in the country and also amongst the World's top 1% of private clubs. These achievements demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing our golfing members with best-in-class facilities without compromising on our sustainability goals. These wins ride on the tremendous hard work of all our colleagues who strive to deliver service excellence day in and day out."

DLF Golf and Country Club is one of India's most prominent golf clubs, renowned for its world-class golfing facilities and tournament conditions. With its rolling green landscape set against the spectacular backdrop of the Aravalli Hills, DLF Golf and Country Club has been built on the foundation of environmental sustainability, with internationally accepted best practices of construction to develop and manage the golf courses. The Club's Golf Academy has also grown to have the largest and most successful junior program in the country.

