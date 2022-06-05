Norway's Casper Ruud saw first-hand on Sunday what it's like to face his "idol" Rafael Nadal, and that too at the grandest possible stage - the French Open final. Nadal cruised past the youngster in straight sets in the French Open 2022 final to lift his record extending 22nd Grand Slam title. Ruud, who has trained at the Spanish ace's academy, hailed Nadal as a "true champion" but also made a hilarious remark that left the crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier in splits.

"You are a true champion. This is the first time I have faced you so now I know what it's like to be the victim!" Ruud said after the match, drawing applause and laughter.

"There will be many others," he went on to say.

"You have taken me into your academy with open arms and you are a true inspiration to me. We all hope you continue for some more time," Ruud said to the 36-year-old.

In the final, Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in a commanding display that showed why he is called the 'King of Clay'.

It was Nadal's 14th French Open title and he also became the oldest man to win the Roland Garros crown.

His two-hour 18-minute win on Sunday took his record at the tournament to 112 wins against just three losses and also put him halfway to a rare calendar men's Grand Slam last achieved by Rod Laver in 1969.

Nadal won the last 11 games of the final and is now two Slams ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with Sunday's victory coming against all the odds.