Rafael Nadal will eye his 14th French Open title as he takes on Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud in the men's singles final at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Nadal is yet to lose a final while Ruud will be playing his first slam final. Nadal defeated third seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-final after the German had to pull put of their match due to an ankle injury. Ruud, on the other hand, had to come from a set down to beat Croatian Marin Cilic in the other semifinal.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final match be played?

The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final match will be played on Sunday, June 5.

Where will Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final match be played?

The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

What time will the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final match start?

The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final

match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final match?

The Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Men's Singles Final will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

