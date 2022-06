Rafael Nadal on Sunday beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open 2022 men's singles final at Court Philippe-Chatrier to win his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. It was also his 14th French Open title. Despite Ruud breaking him a couple of times, Nadal looked comfortable throughout and won the match in under three hours. With his triumph over Ruud, he became the oldest player to win the French Open. Nadal now has two Grand Slam titles more than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who both have 20 each.

Full list of Grand Slam Finals played by Rafael Nadal

Result Year Tournament Opponent Score

Won 2005 French Open Mariano Puerta 6–7, 6–3, 6–1, 7–5

Won 2006 French Open Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6

Lost 2006 Wimbledon Roger Federer 0–6, 6–7, 7–6, 3–6

Won 2007 French Open Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4

Lost 2007 Wimbledon Roger Federer 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2, 2-6

Won 2008 French Open Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0

Won 2008 Wimbledon Roger Federer 6–4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7

Won 2009 Australian Open Roger Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2

Won 2010 French Open Robin Soderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4

Won 2010 Wimbledon Tomas Berdych 6–3, 7–5, 6–4

Won 2010 US Open Novak Djokovic 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2

Won 2011 French Open Roger Federer 7–5, 7–6, 5–7, 6–1

Lost 2011 Wimbledon Novak Djokovic 4–6, 1–6, 6–1, 3–6

Lost 2011 US Open Novak Djokovic 2–6, 4–6, 7–6, 1–6

Lost 2012 Australian Open Novak Djokovic 7-5, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6, 5-7

Won 2012 French Open Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5

Won 2013 French Open David Ferrer 6–3, 6–2, 6–3

Won 2013 US Open Novak Djokovic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1

Lost 2014 Australian Open Stan Wawrinka 3–6, 2–6, 6–3, 3–6

Won 2014 French Open Novak Djokovic 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4

Lost 2017 Australian Open Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, 3-6

Won 2017 French Open Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1

Won 2017 US Open Kevin Anderson 6–3, 6–3, 6–4

Won 2018 French Open Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2

Lost 2019 Australian Open Novak Djokovic 3–6, 2–6, 3–6

Won 2019 French Open Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1

Won 2019 US Open Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4

Won 2020 French Open Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5

Promoted

Won 2022 Australian Open Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6–7, 6–4, 6–4, 7-5

Won 2022 French Open Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0