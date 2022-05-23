Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Defending Champion And Second Seed Barbora Krejcikova Loses In First Round
Second seed Barbora Krejcikova knocked out, loses 6-1, 2-6, 3-6 to Diane Parry in first round at French Open 2022.
Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova crashed out in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday, losing 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to French teenager Diane Parry. Czech second seed Krejcikova was playing her first match since February having been sidelined with an elbow injury.
