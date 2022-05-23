Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova crashed out in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday, losing 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to French teenager Diane Parry. Czech second seed Krejcikova was playing her first match since February having been sidelined with an elbow injury.

