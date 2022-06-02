Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Marin Cilic Defeats Andrey Rublev To Enter Men's Semi-final
Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, also crashed 88 winners in the four-hour 10-minute tie
Marin Cilic in action against Andrey Rublev.© AFP
Croatia's Marin Cilic fired 33 aces past seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev to reach his first French Open semi-final on Wednesday with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10/2) win.
Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, also crashed 88 winners in the four-hour 10-minute tie and will play either eighth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway or Danish teenager Holger Rune for a place in Sunday's final.
More to follow
