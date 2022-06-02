Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Japan's Ena Shibahara, Dutchman Wesley Koolhof Win Mixed Doubles Title
Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday.© AFP
Japan's Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday with a straight-sets victory over unseeded Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Belgium's Joran Vliegen.
The second seeded pair claimed a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win for their first Grand Slam trophy on the back of 26 winners.
