Japan's Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday with a straight-sets victory over unseeded Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Belgium's Joran Vliegen.

The second seeded pair claimed a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win for their first Grand Slam trophy on the back of 26 winners.

