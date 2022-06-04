French Open 2022, Women's Singles Final, Live Updates: World No 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Coco Gauff in the French Open 2022 women's singles final at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Swiatek is currently on a 34-match winning streak and if she manages to defeat Gauff in the summit clash, then she would match Venus Williams' run (2000) of having a longest-winning streak on the women's tour. Swiatek had defeated Daria Kasatkina in the semi-finals while the 18-year-old Gauff had got the better of Martina Trevisan. Swiatek will eye her second French Open title, having won it back in 2020. Gauff, on the other hand, will aim to become the fifth-youngest women to win a singles title at Roland Garros.

French Open Live: GAUFF TO SERVE! The American teenager has won the coin toss and will serve first in this final

It all comes down to this at #RolandGarros

