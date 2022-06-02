India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop are playing the pair of Jean Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo in the men's doubles semi final at the French Open 2022 and have already won the first set 6-4. Bopanna has never won a grand slam title in his career. He has reached the final of the US Open in men's doubles way back in 2010.

4:30 pm: Bopanna and Middelkoop take the first set 6-4

4:25 pm: Rojer and Arevalo make it 5-4 and the Indo Dutch pair will have to serve for the first set

4:20 pm: It's an easy hold for Bopanna and Middelkoop and they go up 5-3

4:17 pm: Rojer and Arevalo manage to hold on and it is 4-3

4:15 pm: Bopanna and Middelkoop make it 4-2

4:10 pm: Rojer and Arevalo hold their serve to make it 3-2

4:05 pm: Bopanna and Middelkoop hold their serve easily to make it 3-1

4:00 pm: Rojer and Arevalo fail to hold on to their serve and it is an early break for the Indo-Dutch pair

3:55 pm: Bopanna and Middelkoop hold to make it 1-1

3:50 pm: The match begins and the pair of Roger and Arevalo take the first game